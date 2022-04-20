Drones can wait as modernising Serbia looks to France for fighters

In December 2021, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić affirmed to local media that ‘in a few months, Serbia will no longer be the easy target it was once was’.

In this respect, the military aviation capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces have been actively expanded — and Belgrade was recently confirmed to be negotiating with French manufacturer Dassault for Rafale multirole fighter aircraft to replace its ageing Soviet-era MiG-21s and MiG-29s.

Peter Voinovich, founder and editor-in-chief of Serbian aviation news portal TangoSix, said that negotiations began at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, ‘with Serbia now looking to maintain two combat