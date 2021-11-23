Serbia looks west and east to strengthen air force

Lockheed Martin obtains ASQ-239 integration contract for F-35
Lockheed Martin will provide system integration services for ASQ-239 EW countermeasure hardware.
Serbia is set to continue renewing its military aviation fleet by maintaining a balance between Western and Russian suppliers. Tactical transport aircraft and more helicopters, including armed models, are now on the agenda.
The Serbian military budget for 2022 will be around RSD135.7 billion (USD1.3 billion), with a further RSD51 million earmarked for defence procurement investment.
While lower than the RSD157 billion defence budget for 2021, the 2022 spending plan should still help Belgrade achieve its ambitions to augment Serbian defence capabilities.
A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed in Spain on 4 November by Serbian Deputy Defence Minister …
South Korea's air force is seeking to seriously boost its ISR capability with two new fleets of aircraft. This is in addition to a separate AEW&C programme.
A decades-long export drought for Turkish fixed-wing aircraft is set to come to an end.
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
Industry sources suspect that South Korea will increase its follow-on AEW&C aircraft buy to four units.
The Indonesian MoD placed an order for two A400M aircraft in multirole tanker and transport configuration, according to the Airbus announcement on 18 November 2021.