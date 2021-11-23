Serbia looks west and east to strengthen air force

Serbia is set to continue renewing its military aviation fleet by maintaining a balance between Western and Russian suppliers. Tactical transport aircraft and more helicopters, including armed models, are now on the agenda.

The Serbian military budget for 2022 will be around RSD135.7 billion (USD1.3 billion), with a further RSD51 million earmarked for defence procurement investment.

While lower than the RSD157 billion defence budget for 2021, the 2022 spending plan should still help Belgrade achieve its ambitions to augment Serbian defence capabilities.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed in Spain on 4 November by Serbian Deputy Defence Minister …