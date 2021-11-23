To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Serbia looks west and east to strengthen air force

23rd November 2021 - 14:45 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

RSS

Mi-35 attack helicopter. (Photo: Serbian MoD)

A plan by Serbia to procure C295M airlifters takes shape amid moves to procure more helicopters from Russia.

Serbia is set to continue renewing its military aviation fleet by maintaining a balance between Western and Russian suppliers. Tactical transport aircraft and more helicopters, including armed models, are now on the agenda.

The Serbian military budget for 2022 will be around RSD135.7 billion (USD1.3 billion), with a further RSD51 million earmarked for defence procurement investment.

While lower than the RSD157 billion defence budget for 2021, the 2022 spending plan should still help Belgrade achieve its ambitions to augment Serbian defence capabilities.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed in Spain on 4 November by Serbian Deputy Defence Minister …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users