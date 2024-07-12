Can Russian industry maintain a viable air force?

The 29th month of the Russian-initiated war in Ukraine marks a grim milestone. A recurring complaint has been the absence of a Russian economic-military-industrial collapse, a scenario widely forecasted by commentators in 2022.

The assumption was that sanctions on critical exports would cripple Russia's economy and military production. This expected collapse has not, however, occurred.

This analytical error is not new. Many countries can endure short- to medium-term exclusion from traditional markets and trading partners. The early 20th-century belief that prolonged European war was impossible due to economic interdependence proved incorrect. Similarly, Putin’s Russia has defied the anticipated trajectory. Conscripting