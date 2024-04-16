How Russia’s declining arms sales is reshaping the global defence industry
Russia’s international arms sales halved between 2019 and 2023. With war raging in Ukraine and sanctions hitting Moscow hard, the country fell behind France for the first time becoming the world's third-largest arms exporter, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
As Russia’s influence wanes – the country exported major arms to 31 states in 2019 but only exported to 12 in 2023 – countries such as India are focusing more on their own military strengths and teaming up with old rivals. Age-old alley Serbia, meanwhile, has been increasingly turning to the West for military gear, marking change driven by practical needs and global politics. The trend will likely continue
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
US Air Force plan to retire 1,000 aircraft leads Congress to raise national security concerns
The US Air Force has planned to retire more than 1,000 helicopters and AEW&C, combat, ISR, transport and training aircraft that have been in service for more than 30 years.
-
Just released: UAS Technology Report 2024 now available to read
How shipboard UAVs are unlocking new concepts of operation for naval commanders