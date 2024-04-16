How Russia’s declining arms sales is reshaping the global defence industry

Serbia has reportedly been close to signing a €3 billion deal with France’s Dassault Aviation for up to 12 Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: French Air Force on X)

As Serbia considers a multi-billion-euro deal for French Rafale fighter jets, its move towards Western arms has signalled a significant departure from its reliance on Russian equipment, reflecting broader shifts in global defence procurement.