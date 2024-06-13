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Can NATO countries succeed in a war against Russia?

13th June 2024 - 16:23 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

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A US Army Green Beret adjusting a laser sight during Trojan Footprint 2024 near Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo: US Army)

Member states have been preparing personnel and inventory for a high-intensity conflict but many challenges remain.

NATO countries have been working on diverse lines-of-action to prepare troops and equipment for a high-intensity conflict as the possibility of Russia’s war in Ukraine spreading throughout Europe cannot be ruled out.

“NATO is ready to fight tonight in a way that it hasn’t been in the last two years,” Sean Monaghan, visiting fellow with the CSIS Europe, Russia and Eurasia Programme, claimed. “But NATO is maybe not ready for a protracted war.”

In a recent webinar conducted by the CSIS, Monaghan pointed out that the alliance “still has a lot of work to do on that front”, with

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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