Can NATO countries succeed in a war against Russia?

NATO countries have been working on diverse lines-of-action to prepare troops and equipment for a high-intensity conflict as the possibility of Russia’s war in Ukraine spreading throughout Europe cannot be ruled out.

“NATO is ready to fight tonight in a way that it hasn’t been in the last two years,” Sean Monaghan, visiting fellow with the CSIS Europe, Russia and Eurasia Programme, claimed. “But NATO is maybe not ready for a protracted war.”

In a recent webinar conducted by the CSIS, Monaghan pointed out that the alliance “still has a lot of work to do on that front”, with