Baykar eyes first flight for MIUS in 2023

Baykar Defence unveiled the MIUS (Muharip Insansiz Ucak Sistemi – Combat Unmanned Aircraft System) concept design with AI-based autonomous maneouvring capability on 20 July.

This marked the latest step in a decade-long development process, funded privately by Baykar.

The Turkish drone manufacturer shared a few renderings of the unmanned combat aircraft on its official Twitter account. According to Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer at Baykar, MIUS will enter service in 2023. The company had planned a 36-month process from conceptual design to completion.

The initial MIUS prototype will use a turbofan — Shephard understands it is an AI-25 twin-shaft engine from Ukrainian ...