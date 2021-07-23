To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Baykar eyes first flight for MIUS in 2023

23rd July 2021 - 10:08 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

Computer-generated image of MIUS in flight. (Photo: Baykar Defence)

A new UAV is earmarked for deployment on the amphibious assault ship Anadolu — but Turkish planners have more ambitious goals for the unmanned fighter.

Baykar Defence unveiled the MIUS (Muharip Insansiz Ucak Sistemi – Combat Unmanned Aircraft System) concept design with AI-based autonomous maneouvring capability on 20 July.

This marked the latest step in a decade-long development process, funded privately by Baykar.

The Turkish drone manufacturer shared a few renderings of the unmanned combat aircraft on its official Twitter account. According to Selcuk Bayraktar,  Chief Technology Officer at Baykar, MIUS will enter service in 2023.  The company had planned a 36-month process from conceptual design to completion.

The initial MIUS prototype will use a turbofan — Shephard understands it is an AI-25 twin-shaft engine from Ukrainian ...

