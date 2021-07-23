Baykar eyes first flight for MIUS in 2023

CARMENTA looks into next-generation aircraft self-protection
EU-funded programme seeks to find new countermeasures for aircraft.
Baykar Defence unveiled the MIUS (Muharip Insansiz Ucak Sistemi – Combat Unmanned Aircraft System) concept design with AI-based autonomous maneouvring capability on 20 July.
This marked the latest step in a decade-long development process, funded privately by Baykar.
The Turkish drone manufacturer shared a few renderings of the unmanned combat aircraft on its official Twitter account. According to Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer at Baykar, MIUS will enter service in 2023. The company had planned a 36-month process from conceptual design to completion.
The initial MIUS prototype will use a turbofan — Shephard understands it is an AI-25 twin-shaft engine from Ukrainian ...
Sikorsky-Boeing technology demonstrator demonstrated lifting capability in mid-July flight.
USN orders glide kit equipment from Boeing for the extended-range variant of the Quickstrike sea mine.
Rostec presented its new model of the Ka-226T helicopter during MAKS-2021
L3Harris will team with European companies to mature a concept for the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control programme.
There was razzmatazz at MAKS-2021 as Sukhoi lifted the lid on Checkmate with the export market in mind.