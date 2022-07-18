Farnborough 2022: BAE Systems’ ‘flap-free’ design helps CRANE take flight for DARPA

BAE Systems has advanced a US military project that aims to design, build and flight test new and novel aircraft by successfully testing what the company calls ‘flap-free’ flight technology to improve performance by removing jointed surfaces.

This step helps set the stage for a potentially fundamentally new approach to developing combat air fleets.

BAE Systems announced on 14 July that it has completed high-speed wind tunnel testing in the UK of a 3D-printed titanium model of its active flow control effector model, in a key milestone in its work for the DARPA-run Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) programme.

‘Our engineers have used new digital modeling prediction software and applied their experience in active flow control technologies, to complete significant testing at our wind tunnel facilities,’ Tom Fillingham, BAE Systems Air SVP for US programmes, said in a statement.

According to the company, its wind tunnels can generate bursts of air that simulate flight at speeds of Mach 3.8.

The BAE Systems wind tunnel facility in Warton, UK. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The CRANE programme is striving to design, build, and flight test a novel X-Plane that incorporates active flow control as a primary design consideration. The project is maturing technologies and design tools, and incorporating them early in the design process.

DARPA is focusing on active flow control with an eye toward numerous benefits compared to today’s aircraft designs, including eliminating moving control surfaces for stability and control, take-off and landing performance, high-lift flight, thick airfoil efficiency, and enhanced high altitude performance, according to the agency.

By optimising an aircraft for active flow control ‘from a clean sheet approach’, DARPA added, ‘CRANE matures and demonstrates new trade spaces for future aircraft designs’.

BAE Systems is supporting Phase 0 of the CRANE project which focuses on conceptual design activity, specifically active flow control trade space exploration and risk-reduction activities to inform this work.

Georgia Tech Research Corporation is also working on a similar Phase 0 effort for DARPA.

Separately, DAPRA has contracted with Aurora Flight Sciences and Lockheed Martin to work on CRANE Phase 1, which includes system requirements development, initial design work, software development, and initial airworthiness activities that culminate in a preliminary design review.

Follow-on stages in the project are being readied, a DARPA spokesman told Shephard on 14 July.

‘Phase 2 will include a critical design review prior to proceeding into Phase 3 for fabrication, assembly, ground, and flight testing,” the spokesman said. ‘We are currently in the middle of source selection to select the Phase 2/3 performers as well as laying out the rest of the program. You will likely hear more from us about this later this year.’

DARPA requested $31.6 million in applied research funding for CRANE in FY2022, with plans to complete analysis and test activities resulting in preliminary design review, conduct system critical design review; conduct detailed design, flight software and control law development; and begin subsystems integration leading to the fabrication of a demonstration aircraft.

In April 2022, DARPA requested $52.6 million in advanced technology development funding for CRANE in FY2023.

The agency plans to complete detailed design, flight software, and control law development; conduct system critical design review; begin subsystems integration and begin fabrication of a demonstration aircraft; and initiate airworthiness and ground/flight test approvals supporting testing of the X-Plane.