DARPA looks to BAE Systems for active flow control design

UK to retire BAe 146 aircraft in 2022
Operated from RAF Northolt by 32 squadron, the BAe 146 is primarily tasked with Command Support Air Transport roles.
BAE Systems announced on 6 September that it will ‘progress the design and testing of revolutionary flow control technologies’ for future US military aircraft.
Under a contract from DARPA in the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) project, the company will design a full-scale demonstrator concept based on active flow control. The demonstrator aircraft will be able to manoeuvre in flight without conventional flight control surfaces and with ‘improved performance, maintainability, and survivability’, BAE Systems claimed.
The company will mature design, integration, and de-risking activities, including wind tunnel testing at its facilities in the UK in 2022.
CRANE aims to inject active flow control early in the aircraft design process to demonstrate significant efficiency benefits, as well as improvements to aircraft cost, weight, performance, and reliability.
Active flow control can supplement or replace conventional moveable control surfaces to improve the performance of an aircraft at various stages of flight, as well as reduce mass and volume compared to aircraft with conventional controls to enable greater payloads and greater flexibility to the operator.
Lockheed Martin gains contract modification for MH-60Rs being provided to India.
Australian-US SCIFiRE programme aims to result in a precision strike missile capable of travelling at Mach 5.
A demonstration MUM-T flight in late August involved an MQ-20 Avenger and a modified King Air 200.
Mirage 2000D RMV aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.