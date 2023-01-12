BAE selected to develop Quicksink anti-shipping seeker further

The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has selected BAE Systems to further develop an advanced seeker for the Quicksink weapon.

Under the $12 million Phase 2 contract, the company will evolve a low-cost, all-weather, multi-mode open-architecture seeker under the Maritime Weapon Innovation Program (MWIP) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD).

MWIP, or Quicksink, aims to produce an air-delivered capability to defeat maritime surface vessels with a cost-effective precision-guided munition kit.

Related Articles

Anglo-French Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon takes long-awaited step forward

Royal Navy selects Naval Strike Missile

US F-15EX successfully tests new missile stations

The focus of phase 2 is the integration and test maturation of the prototype seeker system through a free flight capability demonstration against a maritime target.

The seeker uses Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) and is designed to offer plug-and-play functionality including semi-autonomous precision targeting.

BAE Systems FAST Labs chief scientist Peter Dusaitis said: ‘Our new multi-mode modular seeker enables precision identification and engagement of surface targets at great distances over a large area.

‘Our seeker technology will greatly increase the warfighter’s capabilities, enabling combatant commanders with a new way to defend against maritime threats in a cost-effective manner.’