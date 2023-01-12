To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE selected to develop Quicksink anti-shipping seeker further

12th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron supports a Quicksink demonstration. (Photo: USAF)

Quicksink aims to give US forces another way to defeat ships.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has selected BAE Systems to further develop an advanced seeker for the Quicksink weapon.

Under the $12 million Phase 2 contract, the company will evolve a low-cost, all-weather, multi-mode open-architecture seeker under the Maritime Weapon Innovation Program (MWIP) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD).

MWIP, or Quicksink, aims to produce an air-delivered capability to defeat maritime surface vessels with a cost-effective precision-guided munition kit.

The focus of phase 2 is the integration and test maturation of the prototype seeker system through a free flight capability demonstration against a maritime target.

The seeker uses Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) and is designed to offer plug-and-play functionality including semi-autonomous precision targeting.

BAE Systems FAST Labs chief scientist Peter Dusaitis said: ‘Our new multi-mode modular seeker enables precision identification and engagement of surface targets at great distances over a large area.

‘Our seeker technology will greatly increase the warfighter’s capabilities, enabling combatant commanders with a new way to defend against maritime threats in a cost-effective manner.’

