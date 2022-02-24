To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anglo-French Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon takes long-awaited step forward

24th February 2022 - 14:51 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Graphic showing concepts for FC/ASW. (Image: MBDA)

Work will assess two missile concepts, one subsonic and one supersonic.

On 17 February, representatives from the UK and France signed agreements with MBDA paving the way for the next step of the Future Cruise/ Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) project.

The signing of a government agreement and associated contracts by the French DGA and UK’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) launches ‘preparation’ work for the FC/ASW programme.

Preparation work will focus on the coordinated development of deep strike and anti-ship missiles.

The work will assess two missiles, a subsonic low observable concept and a supersonic, highly manoeuvrable concept, due to be fielded before the end of the decade.

Designed to meet French

