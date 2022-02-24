Anglo-French Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon takes long-awaited step forward

On 17 February, representatives from the UK and France signed agreements with MBDA paving the way for the next step of the Future Cruise/ Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) project.

The signing of a government agreement and associated contracts by the French DGA and UK’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) launches ‘preparation’ work for the FC/ASW programme.

Preparation work will focus on the coordinated development of deep strike and anti-ship missiles.

The work will assess two missiles, a subsonic low observable concept and a supersonic, highly manoeuvrable concept, due to be fielded before the end of the decade.

Designed to meet French