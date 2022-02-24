Anglo-French Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon takes long-awaited step forward

HII authenticates LPD 30 keel
HII has delivered 11 San Antonio-class LPDs, and a further three are under construction.
On 17 February, representatives from the UK and France signed agreements with MBDA paving the way for the next step of the Future Cruise/ Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) project.
The signing of a government agreement and associated contracts by the French DGA and UK’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) launches ‘preparation’ work for the FC/ASW programme.
Preparation work will focus on the coordinated development of deep strike and anti-ship missiles.
The work will assess two missiles, a subsonic low observable concept and a supersonic, highly manoeuvrable concept, due to be fielded before the end of the decade.
Designed to meet French
It is common for large Australian military procurements to go awry, but officials remain upbeat about progress on its new frigates.
Lorraine will be the French Navy’s eighth FREMM frigate and second with enhanced air defence capabilities.
SEA has previously delivered its Torpedo Launch System for Philippine Navy frigates.
The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.
The USN requires continued input from Textron for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System.