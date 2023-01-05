US Navy orders Valkyrie drones for 'autonomous collaborative killer' project

The USN has ordered two Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie UAS as part of its Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer portfolio work – an initiative previously unheard of until the contract award.

The $15.5 million deal will see the service supplied with the two UAS equipped with sensor and weapon system payloads and covers other services, including integration, ground and flight operations and maintenance.

In a statement, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division president Steve Fendley told Shephard: 'Kratos is excited to expand the use of the Valkyrie and offer its capabilities and the Kratos advantage of affordability to the navy with our