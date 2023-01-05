To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy orders Valkyrie drones for 'autonomous collaborative killer' project

5th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

An XQ-58A Valkyrie pictured in flight. (Photo: US DoD)

The USN has followed in the USAF's footsteps by ordering a pair of Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie UAVs.

The USN has ordered two Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie UAS as part of its Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer portfolio work – an initiative previously unheard of until the contract award. 

The $15.5 million deal will see the service supplied with the two UAS equipped with sensor and weapon system payloads and covers other services, including integration, ground and flight operations and maintenance.

In a statement, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division president Steve Fendley told Shephard: 'Kratos is excited to expand the use of the Valkyrie and offer its capabilities and the Kratos advantage of affordability to the navy with our

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us