BAE contracted for US Navy destroyer upgrade

The USN has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth up to $137 million to modernise Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Lassen (DDG-82)

The destroyer will dry-dock for seven months at BAE Systems' Jacksonville ship repair facility.

Work will include underwater hull preservation efforts, reconditioning of engineering spaces, upgrades to C2 equipment and refurbishment of the crew’s living spaces.

Depot maintenance work will begin this month and be completed in April 2024.

Similar work at Jacksonville is currently nearing completion on another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Winston S Churchill (DDG-81).

Elsewhere, on 10 January, Northrop Grumman successfully demonstrated key components of its future Ultra-Lite Electronic Attack (EA) prototype system.

Demonstrations were held in collaboration with the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) aboard an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during RIMPAC exercises.

The Ultra-Lite EA is a scaled-down EA system for anti-ship missile defence of smaller vessels.