AUSA 2025: Lockheed Martin conducts first ground-based demo of JAGM Quad Launcher

Lockheed Martin has announced its first successful ground-based demonstration of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile Quad Launcher (JQL), marking the first milestone in the development pathway of the vertical launching system.

Speaking to media ahead of AUSA, Ed Dobeck, launching systems director at Lockheed Martin, confirmed that the first integration and live-fire test of a Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) from the JQL took place in August against an armoured ground vehicle target.

The live-fire test was a 45-degree shot with the JAGM loaded horizontally. It was carried out as a data gathering and preparatory test ahead of the vertical launch configuration.

