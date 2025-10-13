AUSA 2025: Lockheed Martin conducts first ground-based demo of JAGM Quad Launcher
Lockheed Martin has announced its first successful ground-based demonstration of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile Quad Launcher (JQL), marking the first milestone in the development pathway of the vertical launching system.
Speaking to media ahead of AUSA, Ed Dobeck, launching systems director at Lockheed Martin, confirmed that the first integration and live-fire test of a Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) from the JQL took place in August against an armoured ground vehicle target.
The live-fire test was a 45-degree shot with the JAGM loaded horizontally. It was carried out as a data gathering and preparatory test ahead of the vertical launch configuration.
More from AUSA 2025
-
AUSA 2025: IAI presents its bid for US Army’s next generation VTOL UAS requirement
The OmniRaider uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Is described by Israel Aerospace Indsutries (IAI) as an “Americanised” version of its ThunderB-NG Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAS of which there are hundreds in service.
-
AUSA 2025: Sikorsky’s uncrewed Black Hawk to fly next year
The uncrewed UH-60L Black Hawk or U-Hawk is built around the company’s Matrix autonomy technology and, after less than a year of development, is expected to fly in 2026.
-
AUSA 2025: Mack Defense bets on commercial technology to get US military contracts
The company is currently involved in the US Army Common Tactical Truck and the US Marine Corps Medium Tactical Truck programmes.
-
AUSA 2025: US forces test Global Ordnance Scorpion Light mobile mortar system
Following its participation in a live-fire event with the US Marine Corps, the Global Ordnance Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system will now be tested by the US Army.
-
Sikorsky unveils new Nomad VTOL drone family
The tailsitting vertical take-off and landing drones are designed to be scalable with Group 3 to Group 4 variants, with each one focused on meeting US Army reconnaissance requirements.