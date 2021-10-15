AUSA 2021: Aeronautics develops VTOL Orbiter variant

AUSA 2021: Is NGSW ‘the dog that didn’t bark’?
A lack of information at AUSA suggests a lack of progress in the Next Generation Squad Weapons programme for the US Army.
Israel-based Aeronautics Group is developing a VTOL system for its family of Orbiter UASs, company representatives explained to Shephard during the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC.
Tests of the Pegasus 120 VTOL tactical UAS have already been conducted but specific data is not available yet as the system remains under development.
While company representatives did not disclose current or future deliveries during the AUSA event on 11-13 October, they highlighted that Aeronautics has sold systems to more than 70 different customers across 50 countries. In March 2021, US subsidiary CP Aeronautics opened a new facility in Arizona to gain a beachhead in the US market.
On 14 October, Aeronautics announced that Orbiter had concluded a ‘successful evaluation week operating from the Finnish Border Guard's Turva offshore patrol vessel’. The tests were part of the Border Guard's Valvonta 2 (Surveillance 2) project ‘to examine future integration of UAVs on board its vessels’, Aeronautics explained.
Aeronautics representatives emphasised the diverse specialisms of the various companies in the ‘one-stop shop’ group. Subsidiaries include Commtact, Controp Precision Technologies and Zanzottera SRL.
A lack of information at AUSA suggests a lack of progress in the Next Generation Squad Weapons programme for the US Army.
Defence authorities in the US advocate faster and more flexible FMS processes and enhanced collaboration between the services and agencies involved in the programme.
The US Army maintains a close watch on costs amid progress on major new rotorcraft programmes.
US manufacturer seeks more uses for its M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck chassis.
Senior officers say the US is ‘serious’ about cross-domain C2 integration, including connected defensive and offensive capabilities.
A contender in the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft programme is racking up the hours in flight tests.