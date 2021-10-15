To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

AUSA 2021: Aeronautics develops VTOL Orbiter variant

15th October 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

A new VTOL UAS will join the Orbiter family. Meanwhile, the Finnish Border Guard conducted ship-launched tests of Orbiter from an offshore patrol vessel (pictured). (Photo: Aeronautics)

Aeronautics is working on a new VTOL member of its Orbiter family called Pegasus.

Israel-based Aeronautics Group is developing a VTOL system for its family of Orbiter UASs, company representatives explained to Shephard during the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC.

Tests of the Pegasus 120 VTOL tactical UAS have already been conducted but specific data is not available yet as the system remains under development. 

While company representatives did not disclose current or future deliveries during the AUSA event on 11-13 October, they highlighted that Aeronautics has sold systems to more than 70 different customers across 50 countries. In March 2021, US subsidiary CP Aeronautics opened a new facility in Arizona to gain a beachhead in the US market.

On 14 October, Aeronautics announced that Orbiter had concluded a ‘successful evaluation week operating from the Finnish Border Guard's Turva offshore patrol vessel’. The tests were part of the Border Guard's Valvonta 2 (Surveillance 2) project ‘to examine future integration of UAVs on board its vessels’, Aeronautics explained.

Aeronautics representatives emphasised the diverse specialisms of the various companies in the ‘one-stop shop’ group. Subsidiaries include Commtact, Controp Precision Technologies and Zanzottera SRL.

Share to

Linkedin

More from AUSA 2021 News

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users