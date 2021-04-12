PREMIUM: SDR technology may make its mark on Orbiter

Orbiter 4 UAV. (Photo: Aeronautics)

Rafael may combine software-defined radio communications with unmanned aerial capabilities from Aeronautics.

Militaries are seeking to implement advanced wireless communications technologies and systems as new use cases emerge for UASs.

This requires a flexible platform for development, deployment, testing and demonstration of wireless systems with ground-based and airborne nodes, enabling effective 3D mobile communications and networking.

With this in mind, Israeli manufacturer ...