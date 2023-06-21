To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Aeronautics launches Orbiter 5 UAV at Paris Air Show touting MALE-like capabilities

21st June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

Aeronautics' Orbiter 5 was displayed at Paris with a maritime search radar payload. (Photo: author)

At Paris Air Show, Israeli-drone maker Aeronautics launched its latest drone, the Orbiter 5, which blends a tactical platform with MALE-like capabilities.

The new Orbiter 5 system offers endurance of over 25 hours and the ability to carry a 25kg-plus payload and with this capacity, two payloads can be carried in tandem.

For redundancy, the Orbiter 5 sports a dual avionic system and dual ignition engine offering up to 600w of electrical power for onboard mission systems.

At the air show, the Orbiter 5 was featured on Aeronautics stand carrying a Bird Aerosystems maritime search radar.

Aeronautics CEO Dan Slasky said: 'The result of years of innovative technological and system development at the Aeronautics Group and in response to customer needs, Orbiter 5

