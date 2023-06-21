Aeronautics launches Orbiter 5 UAV at Paris Air Show touting MALE-like capabilities
The new Orbiter 5 system offers endurance of over 25 hours and the ability to carry a 25kg-plus payload and with this capacity, two payloads can be carried in tandem.
For redundancy, the Orbiter 5 sports a dual avionic system and dual ignition engine offering up to 600w of electrical power for onboard mission systems.
At the air show, the Orbiter 5 was featured on Aeronautics stand carrying a Bird Aerosystems maritime search radar.
Aeronautics CEO Dan Slasky said: 'The result of years of innovative technological and system development at the Aeronautics Group and in response to customer needs, Orbiter 5
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2023 News
-
Paris Air Show: Airbus aims to qualify new Nexter gun pod on H225M helicopter
Since April 2023, Airbus Helicopters has been carrying out flight qualification firing of Nexter's NC 621 gun pod on an H225M Caracal helicopter. The pod …
-
Return of the mach: MBDA positions itself to lead European counter-hypersonic development at Paris Air Show
MBDA is leading a consortium of companies seeking to develop a counter-hypersonic interceptor over the next three years with the support of four European countries.
-
Paris Air Show: NATO strengthens German air defence with Leonardo radar order
NATO has ordered a third Leonardo RAT 31 DL/M deployable air defence radar for operation by the German Air Force.