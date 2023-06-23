Uvision sees loitering munition market blooming and diverging at Paris Air Show

Speaking to Shephard, Uvision director Yair Ramati said that the market for loitering munitions was diverging between portable weapons that can be carried by a person and heavier multi-canister systems.

This split is being seen across customers, with some more interested in the lighter end and others more focused on heavier systems.

Uvision's range of loitering munitions, the Hero family, spans this requirement offering a range of different-sized weapons.

Ramati disclosed that recently the Hero 120 and 400 had been sold to a major Southeast Asian navy – but added the exact identity of the customer could not be