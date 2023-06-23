To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Uvision sees loitering munition market blooming and diverging at Paris Air Show

23rd June 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

RSS

Uvision said customers like the ability to retrieve their loitering munitions via a parachute if a strike is not engaged. (Photo: Uvision)

At the Paris Air Show, Israeli loitering munition manufacture Uvision said it saw the market for the systems blooming but also diverging into different sets of requirements.

Speaking to Shephard, Uvision director Yair Ramati said that the market for loitering munitions was diverging between portable weapons that can be carried by a person and heavier multi-canister systems.

This split is being seen across customers, with some more interested in the lighter end and others more focused on heavier systems.

Uvision's range of loitering munitions, the Hero family, spans this requirement offering a range of different-sized weapons.

Ramati disclosed that recently the Hero 120 and 400 had been sold to a major Southeast Asian navy – but added the exact identity of the customer could not be

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us