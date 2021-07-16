To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Unmanned Vehicles

Turkish drone maker denies autonomous strike capability

16th July 2021 - 10:37 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

RSS
A company official has confirmed the engagement cycle of the Kargu-2, which keeps a human in the loop during attacks on targets.

The maker of the Kargu-2 rotary-wing loitering munition has been forced to deny the drone’s use in autonomously attacking targets in Libya following the release of a UN report.

Issued by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya in March, the report raised questions about the autonomous targeting capabilities of the Kargu-2 developed by Turkish company STM Defence.

The report revealed the Kargu-2’s role during clashes between Haftar Affiliated Forces (HAF) and the Government of National Accord.

‘Logistics convoys and retreating HAF were subsequently hunted down and remotely engaged by the unmanned combat aerial vehicles or the lethal ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Unmanned Vehicles

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users