Turkish drone maker denies autonomous strike capability

The maker of the Kargu-2 rotary-wing loitering munition has been forced to deny the drone’s use in autonomously attacking targets in Libya following the release of a UN report.

Issued by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya in March, the report raised questions about the autonomous targeting capabilities of the Kargu-2 developed by Turkish company STM Defence.

The report revealed the Kargu-2’s role during clashes between Haftar Affiliated Forces (HAF) and the Government of National Accord.

‘Logistics convoys and retreating HAF were subsequently hunted down and remotely engaged by the unmanned combat aerial vehicles or the lethal ...