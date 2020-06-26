SOCOM picks six for MEUAS III task orders
US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded six contracts, with a total combined value of $975 million, for ISR services worldwide to support the Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MEUAS III) programme.
Contractors will compete for task orders ‘to ensure the most capable platforms and payloads provide real-time, responsive airborne ISR solutions to Special Operations Forces’, the DoD announced on 25 June.
SOCOM received 10 proposals via a full and open competition, selecting bids from Arcturus UAV; Boeing subsidiary Insitu; L3Harris; Precision Integrated Programs; Textron; and Wildflower International.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
More from Modernised Situational Awareness Special Report
-
What is MOJO? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Move Out/Jump Off terminal allows operational commanders at the tactical edge to receive the best possible levels of situational awareness required to do their job.
-
What is an STT? Small Tactical Terminal (sponsored video)
The KOR-24A STT extends the ability of warfighters to conduct real-time communications and increase interoperability in austere environments.
-
What is BATS-D? (sponsored video)
BATS-D provides dismounted personnel with a ground-to-air capability to shorten the targeting cycles and accuracy of close air support and other fire missions.
-
What is MIDS? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them: MIDS
-
What is Link 16? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them, Link 16:
-
US augments EW defence with network modernisation
The US Army is working to modernise its tactical networks to enable expeditionary and mobile operations, and bolster its resilience against near-peer EW and cyber …