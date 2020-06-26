SOCOM picks six for MEUAS III task orders

US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded six contracts, with a total combined value of $975 million, for ISR services worldwide to support the Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MEUAS III) programme.

Contractors will compete for task orders ‘to ensure the most capable platforms and payloads provide real-time, responsive airborne ISR solutions to Special Operations Forces’, the DoD announced on 25 June.

SOCOM received 10 proposals via a full and open competition, selecting bids from Arcturus UAV; Boeing subsidiary Insitu; L3Harris; Precision Integrated Programs; Textron; and Wildflower International.

