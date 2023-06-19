To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show: BlueBird debuts SpyX loitering munition

19th June 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

BlueBird Aero Systems' SpyX loitering munition. (Photo: BlueBird)

At Paris Air Show on 19 June, BlueBird Aero Systems debuted a new loitering munition, the SpyX, with a 50km operational range.

The new loitering munition has one and a half hours endurance and offers autonomous electro-optical guided attack capabilities and integration with BlueBird’s VTOL ISR UAS family.

BlueBird CEO Ronen Nadir said: ‘We are proud to introduce this advanced system that combines innovative technology with unmatched versatility and cost-effectiveness.

‘SpyX not only enhances situational awareness and enables precision and effective strikes, but also revolutionises tactical battlefield superiority through its tight integration with our VTOL ISR UAS.

‘It is a testament to our commitment to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that meet their evolving needs of tactical military operations.’

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

