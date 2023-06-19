Paris Air Show: BlueBird debuts SpyX loitering munition

The new loitering munition has one and a half hours endurance and offers autonomous electro-optical guided attack capabilities and integration with BlueBird’s VTOL ISR UAS family.

BlueBird CEO Ronen Nadir said: ‘We are proud to introduce this advanced system that combines innovative technology with unmatched versatility and cost-effectiveness.

‘SpyX not only enhances situational awareness and enables precision and effective strikes, but also revolutionises tactical battlefield superiority through its tight integration with our VTOL ISR UAS.

‘It is a testament to our commitment to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that meet their evolving needs of tactical military operations.’

Designed for