Germany bites the bullet and arms Heron TPs

Factory upgrades and new radar fit Gray Eagle ER into multi-domain operations
Flight tests and qualification work will begin this year with two factory-upgraded Gray Eagle Extended Range aircraft.
The defence committee of the German parliament (Bundestag) on 6 April approved a request by the German government to spend €152.6 million on 140 missiles to arm five Heron TP MALE UAVs leased from Airbus, in another indication of how attitudes to defence spending have shifted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The investment includes training and maintenance. Sixty of the missiles will be used for training purposes.
No further details were available on the type of missiles to be acquired.
Maj Gen Wolfgang Ohl, the head of the German Air Force, reacted by stating: ‘We're finally getting this important capability to protect our soldiers in the best possible way. It's now vital to start training so we'll be operationally ready if needed and if mandated by the Bundestag.’
Arming the five UAVs has been a highly sensitive political topic in Germany ever since the MoD took the original decision in 2016 to lease the Heron TPs.
Indeed, the leasing agreement, signed in June 2018, restricted German use of the Israel Aerospace Industries-made Heron TP to unarmed reconnaissance missions.
Bloomberg reported on 6 April that the missiles can only be used with explicit parliamentary approval.
Flight tests and qualification work will begin this year with two factory-upgraded Gray Eagle Extended Range aircraft.
An unnamed European NATO military is buying 15 quadcopter mini-UAVs for onward transfer to Ukraine.
Could the newly christened MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAV find work with the USN?
R&D work on synthetic fuel may help the RAF to achieve its ambitious objective of net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2040.
The Malaysian-developed Deftech Tactical UAV was designed to reduce reliance on foreign OEMs.
The Helang UAV is a fully electric VTOL platform with a two-person ground control station.