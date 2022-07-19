To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Farnborough 2022: Kratos completes XQ-58A Valkyrie test flights for Skyborg

19th July 2022 - 18:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

XQ-58A Valkyrie in flight. (Photo: USAF)

The latest XQ-58A Valkyrie test flights will help to inform future Skyborg concepts of use for the USAF, says Kratos.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced on 18 July that it has completed a series of test flights with a pair of production XQ-58A Valkyrie aircraft for the USAF Skyborg autonomous UAV programme.

Steve Fendley, president of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said that the latest Skyborg flights, which involved ‘production Valkyrie aircraft being delivered on the Skyborg contract’, will help to inform future concepts of use for the USAF.

Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Northrop Grumman are also developing Skyborg prototypes for the USAF.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie was developed in cooperation with AFRL for the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) Program with multiple follow-on programs and projects for several customers and applications.

