Farnborough 2022: Kratos completes XQ-58A Valkyrie test flights for Skyborg
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced on 18 July that it has completed a series of test flights with a pair of production XQ-58A Valkyrie aircraft for the USAF Skyborg autonomous UAV programme.
Steve Fendley, president of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said that the latest Skyborg flights, which involved ‘production Valkyrie aircraft being delivered on the Skyborg contract’, will help to inform future concepts of use for the USAF.
Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Northrop Grumman are also developing Skyborg prototypes for the USAF.
The XQ-58A Valkyrie was developed in cooperation with AFRL for the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) Program with multiple follow-on programs and projects for several customers and applications.
More from Farnborough Airshow 2022 News (FIA 2022)
-
Farnborough 2022: Leonardo, Mitsubishi take JAGUAR radar demonstrator to next level
Leonardo UK and Mitsubishi Electric have defined the concept of the JAGUAR radar technology demonstrator, which will feed into design work on subsystems for the F-X/FCAS next-generation fighter jet design.
-
Farnborough 2022: Leonardo launches new helicopter anti-collision system
Leonardo has launched a new anti-collision system for small and medium helicopters. The LOAM-V2 uses LADAR technology to detect the presence of obstacles and alert the flight crew.
-
Farnborough 2022: Boom and Northrop Grumman partner to explore supersonic airliner’s military potential
At Farnborough International Air Show, Supersonic airliner developer Boom announced a partnership with Northrop Grumman to explore the military applications of the in-development Overture supersonic airliner.
-
Farnborough 2022: Boeing and CAE to collaborate on global air training
The collaboration between CAE and Boeing will build on existing joint efforts and will seek to strengthen the presence of Boeing aircraft in the US and Europe.
-
Farnborough 2022: Airbus A330 MRTT gains certification for automatic refuelling
The Airbus A330 MRTT has become the world's first aerial tanker certified for automatic refuelling after testing with the Republic of Singapore Air Force.
-
Farnborough 2022: TCTS II becomes part of US air training programme of record
TCTS Inc II will provide an ACMI and I-LVC capability for training at 55 USAF ranges.