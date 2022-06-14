Eurosatory 2022: Roboteam and Smart Shooter unveil tactical UGV

Tactical ground robotic system manufacturer Roboteam has developed a lightweight tactical UGV in partnership with fellow Israeli firm Smart Shooter.

The solution, showcased at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June, comprises the medium-sized, two-person carried Transportable Interoperable Ground Robot (TIGR) from Roboteam and the Smash Hopper light remotely controlled weapons station (LRCWS) from Smart Shooter.

With little modification, the LRCWS can be used with most types of handheld guns and rifles.

The two companies stated that their system is highly mobile and is capable of operating in all weather conditions and in any terrain with highly accurate lethal capability. TIGR can hit moving or stationary ground and aerial targets from a safe distance.

Smart Shooter sales manager and operational expert Hans-Peter Frankl told Shephard that the LRCWS is designed to save ammunition. ‘The idea behind [the system] is to be as precise as possible and to use the minimum amount of rounds to achieve the goal,’ he said.

Given the platform-agnostic nature of their product, Roboteam and Smart Shooter said they could merge other solutions such as the Smash Fire Control System with Roboteam’s multi-purpose UGV or its lightweight heavy-payload robot.

Frankl said that the LRCWS could be used with ATGMs as well, although experiments on that front are at a very early stage.

