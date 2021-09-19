DSEI 2021: Blue Bear emphasises swarm control

Fixed-wing Red Kite UAS. (Photo: Blue Bear)

UK SME Blue Bear has put a 20-drone swarm through its paces.

Walking around DSEI 2021, it is evident that the UAV market for defence continues to enjoy sharp growth but controlling autonomous or remotely piloted aircraft is still a challenge.

Dr Yoge Patel, CEO of Blue Bear Group, spoke on 15 September at a seminar session entitled ‘Commando Forces - Moving Forward for Competition’, during which she emphasised the importance of swarm control technology.

Blue Bear Systems says it has proven its latest swarming drone technology by operating 20 fixed-wing drones to form a collaborative heterogeneous swarm in beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations.

Building on a previous 12-drone swarm, the latest heterogenous UAS swarm consisted of five different types and sizes of fixed-wing Blue Bear aircraft, including VTOL fixed-wing Ghost/Modular Ghost UAS, conventional fixed-wing Red Kite UAS, conventional fixed-wing Cobra UAS and the smaller hand-launched Flat Pack UAS.

Across the swarm, six different types of payload from five different companies were integrated through Blue Bear plug-and-play open architectures and SmartConnect technology.

The swarm of 20 was commanded by three operators in Blue Bear’s Mobile Mission Command System (MCCS) whilst simultaneously handling different, collaborative payload analysis tasks.

To further reduce the burden on the operator, the Blue Bear Artificial Intelligence platform was running on a number of aircraft in the swarm, and processing sensor data on the aircraft before sending only relevant data back to the ground.

Blue Bear Airspace Deconfliction Layer technology was running in the background to aid the automatic deconfliction of BVLOS flights within the swarm, and to track the presence of any third-party aircraft.

Ian Williams-Wynn, Blue Bear MD, said: ‘Demonstrating BVLOS operations of a 20-drone swarm shows how far we have come in the 18 months this project has been running.’