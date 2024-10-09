US Army accelerates acquisition and field of company-level sUAS

The US Army has been rapidly advancing its plans to equip companies with Group 2 small-UAS (sUAS) as part of the Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) initiative. The goal is to provide soldiers with real-time organic reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition (RSTA) capabilities to be deployed in near-peer, contested environments.

In order to accelerate the acquisition and field of new systems, the service has been using a Directed Requirement (DR) approach, which enables initiating prototyping and experimentation efforts to inform requirements and improve doctrine, tactics, training and maintenance concepts before starting a programme of record.

As part of the MRR