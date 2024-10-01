FTUAS competitor trials were “very successful”, says US Army official

The Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) conformance evaluations and flight demonstrations of the option 3 phase of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) were “very successful”, according to Douglas R. Bush, Assistant Secretary of the US Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.

Bush claimed that prototypes from Griffon Aerospace and Textron Systems went through a series of trials in which “they literally had to unplug things and plug new stuff on and then go fly”.

It consisted of replacing vendor prototype mission computers with a third-party surrogate mission computer and a mix of third-party and supplier software in order to measure