Pentagon adds Replicator 2 to budget request with focus on C-sUAS capabilities

The US DoD has announced the second stage of the Replicator programme, which will aim to access cutting-edge technologies to counter small UAS (sUAS), will be included in its FY2026 budget request.

The initiative will focus on accessing solutions and capabilities to protect critical installations and force concentrations from being targeted by sUAS.

In a memorandum for senior Pentagon leadership, US secretary of defence Lloyd J. Austin remarked that the Replicator 2 would assist the US military with “overcoming challenges” in the areas of production capacity, technology innovation, authorities, policies, open system architecture and system integration, and force structure.

