To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pentagon adds Replicator 2 to budget request with focus on C-sUAS capabilities

1st October 2024 - 09:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A swarm of UAS capabilities being demonstrated at Fort Huachuca. (Photo: US Army)

Funds for the second phase of this effort will be allocated in the US Department of Defense (DoD) FY2026 budget request.

The US DoD has announced the second stage of the Replicator programme, which will aim to access cutting-edge technologies to counter small UAS (sUAS), will be included in its FY2026 budget request.

The initiative will focus on accessing solutions and capabilities to protect critical installations and force concentrations from being targeted by sUAS.

In a memorandum for senior Pentagon leadership, US secretary of defence Lloyd J. Austin remarked that the Replicator 2 would assist the US military with “overcoming challenges” in the areas of production capacity, technology innovation, authorities, policies, open system architecture and system integration, and force structure.

“My

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us