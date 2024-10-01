Pentagon adds Replicator 2 to budget request with focus on C-sUAS capabilities
The US DoD has announced the second stage of the Replicator programme, which will aim to access cutting-edge technologies to counter small UAS (sUAS), will be included in its FY2026 budget request.
The initiative will focus on accessing solutions and capabilities to protect critical installations and force concentrations from being targeted by sUAS.
In a memorandum for senior Pentagon leadership, US secretary of defence Lloyd J. Austin remarked that the Replicator 2 would assist the US military with “overcoming challenges” in the areas of production capacity, technology innovation, authorities, policies, open system architecture and system integration, and force structure.
“My
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Exail to supply Caméléon unmanned demining robots to Belgium Armed Forces
The Caméléon LG UGV includes remote operational capabilities and real-time hazard detection.
-
Honeywell launches counter-swarm drone system to combat evolving warfare requirements
The UAS, which detects and tracks drone swarms, will be demonstrated to the US Air Force Global Strike team in January 2025.
-
US Army Aviation targets increased UAS and CUAS capabilities
Despite claiming there was no need for a drone corps, Army Aviation remains ready to address UAS and CUAS warfighter requirements, as it focuses on adaptability and rapid deployment across all levels of warfare.
-
Strategic overview: The Ukraine conflict’s robotic armies
Kiev and Moscow have been competing over who can better harness the ongoing revolution in military affairs caused by AI-controlled and human-operated robots and drones.
-
More Russian UAS go astray while attacking Ukraine
This time, the UAS flew into NATO airspace, though there is no evidence that they did so deliberately.
-
UAVs in multiple classes proliferate in South Korea
South Korea is rapidly advancing its UAV programmes and counter-drone capabilities in response to increasing threats from North Korea’s unmanned aerial systems.