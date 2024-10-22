Insight: How India’s Tri-Service MQ-9B $4 billion deal was awarded

In a Tweet by GA-ASI on 29 July 2021, the SeaGuardian was described as the SkyGuardian’s ‘salty sibling’. (Photo: GA-ASI)

After lengthy negotiations, the Indian Ministry of Defence has now signed a US$4 billion contract with the US Government to procure 31 MQ-9B drones from General Atomics, marking India as the largest customer of this UAV model.