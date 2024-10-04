To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AeroVironment to display eVTOL P550 at AUSA 2024

4th October 2024 - 09:41 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

The new P550 will be displayed at AUSA 2024. (Photo: AeroVironment)

AeroVironment’s portfolio will grow thanks to the eVTOL P550 aimed at battalion-level tactical forces.

AeroVironment will display its autonomous vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) P550 for the first time at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) exhibition in October in Washington, DC.

Phil Rottenborn, senior director and market segment lead at AeroVironment, spoke with Shephard at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in September about the company’s latest developments.

“The P550, a person-portable Group 2 platform, is specifically designed for battalion-level tactical forces,” explained Rottenborn. “The system weighs around 25kg, is powered by batteries, and is fully designed to be modular for any number of payloads,

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

