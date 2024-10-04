AeroVironment to display eVTOL P550 at AUSA 2024
AeroVironment will display its autonomous vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) P550 for the first time at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) exhibition in October in Washington, DC.
Phil Rottenborn, senior director and market segment lead at AeroVironment, spoke with Shephard at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in September about the company’s latest developments.
“The P550, a person-portable Group 2 platform, is specifically designed for battalion-level tactical forces,” explained Rottenborn. “The system weighs around 25kg, is powered by batteries, and is fully designed to be modular for any number of payloads,
