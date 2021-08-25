To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Pakistan cooperates with Turkey on UAV technologies

25th August 2021 - 03:33 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Pakistan and Turkey are pursuing technological cooperation regarding the Anka UAV. (Gordon Arthur)

Defence cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey continues to grow, with a new agreement centring on the Anka UAV.

Reflecting stronger ties between Pakistani and Turkish defence manufacturers, the two countries recently signed a contract regarding joint production and development of components for the Anka MALE UAV.

The Anka is a product from Turkish Aerospace, and the state-owned company signed a deal with Pakistan’s National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM) at the IDEF exhibition from 17-20 August.

Dr Temel Kotil, General Manager of TAI, said the contract with Pakistan for the Anka UAV systems would provide significant gains to the UAV industry.

'This acquisition, especially with Pakistan’s NESCOM, will strengthen our UAVs. It is very important that ...

