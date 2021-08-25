Pakistan cooperates with Turkey on UAV technologies

Calls in India to delink military space from civil efforts
India could potentially use military missiles like the Agni to launch future military satellites into space.
Reflecting stronger ties between Pakistani and Turkish defence manufacturers, the two countries recently signed a contract regarding joint production and development of components for the Anka MALE UAV.
The Anka is a product from Turkish Aerospace, and the state-owned company signed a deal with Pakistan’s National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM) at the IDEF exhibition from 17-20 August.
Dr Temel Kotil, General Manager of TAI, said the contract with Pakistan for the Anka UAV systems would provide significant gains to the UAV industry.
'This acquisition, especially with Pakistan’s NESCOM, will strengthen our UAVs. It is very important that ...
A snap election called in Canada could have significant implications for the acquisition of new fighter jets for the RCAF.
CEO announces 2023 milestone plans for Hürjet, TF-X and ATAK, while programme manager confirms ASW variant of Aksungur UAV will have sonobouy deployment capability.
MZA Associates selected to develop C-UAS HELWS by the Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.
Vertex Aerospace services all three KC-130J aircraft flown by the Kuwait Air Force.
USAF conducted exercises using Northrop Grumman’s Global Hawk UAV to advance the ABMS.