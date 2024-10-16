AUSA 2024: Quantum-Systems targets big 2025 with UAS developments

German uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) manufacturer Quantum-Systems has been upgrading and developing its family of UAS. Dave Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems, told Shephard at AUSA this week about specific upgrades to the company’s family of UAS to address evolving challenges for land forces and also for maritime operations.

Sharpin explained that Quantum would release the latest version of the Vector 2-in-1 UAS at the end of Q1 2025 “by applying lessons from the conflict in Ukraine”. These upgrades include adopting visual-inertial odometry and a new receptor nose package to operate in GPS-denied environments.

The upgraded system will have structural modifications