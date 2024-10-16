AUSA 2024: Quantum-Systems targets big 2025 with UAS developments
German uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) manufacturer Quantum-Systems has been upgrading and developing its family of UAS. Dave Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems, told Shephard at AUSA this week about specific upgrades to the company’s family of UAS to address evolving challenges for land forces and also for maritime operations.
Sharpin explained that Quantum would release the latest version of the Vector 2-in-1 UAS at the end of Q1 2025 “by applying lessons from the conflict in Ukraine”. These upgrades include adopting visual-inertial odometry and a new receptor nose package to operate in GPS-denied environments.
The upgraded system will have structural modifications
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
US Army accelerates acquisition and field of company-level sUAS
The service has been using a Directed Requirement (DR) approach to speed up the deployment of a Medium Range Reconnaissance capability.
-
AeroVironment to display eVTOL P550 at AUSA 2024
AeroVironment’s portfolio will grow thanks to the eVTOL P550 aimed at battalion-level tactical forces.
-
Australia’s air force aims its UAV fleet northwards
The Royal Australian Air Force is advancing its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities across three key programmes as it works with the likes of Boeing and Northrop Grumman to reshape Australia’s defence strategy.
-
FTUAS competitor trials were “very successful”, says US Army official
Prototypes from Griffon Aerospace and Textron Systems recently passed through MOSA conformance trials and flight tests.
-
Pentagon adds Replicator 2 to budget request with focus on C-sUAS capabilities
Funds for the second phase of this effort will be allocated in the US Department of Defense (DoD) FY2026 budget request.
-
Exail to supply Caméléon unmanned demining robots to Belgium Armed Forces
The Caméléon LG UGV includes remote operational capabilities and real-time hazard detection.