To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia’s air force aims its UAV fleet northwards

3rd October 2024 - 10:49 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Melbourne

RSS

Boeing Defence Australia is responsible for developing the MQ-28A Ghost Bat unmanned aircraft. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Royal Australian Air Force is advancing its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities across three key programmes as it works with the likes of Boeing and Northrop Grumman to reshape Australia’s defence strategy.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is concentrating on three major UAV programmes – one for maritime ISR, another for combat and the third for experimentation – as it attempts to exploit unmanned technology and apply lessons learned from Ukraine.

Air Commodore Ross Bender, director-general of air combat capability at the RAAF, outlined the service’s efforts in a presentation at the Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems Conference in Melbourne in September.

He began by noting that last year’s Defence Strategic Review emphasised the need to monitor and defend Australia’s northern approaches, and UAVs have an important role in this.

Regarding

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us