AUSA 2021: UVision reveals its new HERO Multi-Canister Launcher

LAV-M and the multi-canister launcher with the Hero 120 OPF. (Photo: UVision)

UVision has introduced its new Hero Multi-Canister Launcher during the 2021 AUSA annual meeting.

UVision is introducing the first launch capability for different Hero systems from a single Multi-Canister Launcher (MCL).

The launcher gives field forces operational flexibility as the new capability enables them to choose and launch the most suitable Hero system depending on the nature of the mission and target.

The Hero-30 can be used for smaller surgical attacks, the Hero-120 is suitable for medium-sized and armoured targets while the Hero-400 can be used for long-range and fortified targets.

Forces can now easily deploy and launch the advanced Hero series of munition systems from a single MCL, installed on one platform, gaining terrain dominance by combining RSTA with precise attack.

The new MCL enables combat forces to launch and operate the munition from within the platform and engage targets at tactical ranges in excess of 75km.

The MCL is designed for modular adaptation to various types and sizes of platforms, from armoured vehicles to large, medium and small watercraft, crewed or autonomous.

The ability to store, transport and launch the Hero loitering munition systems from a pre-loaded, sealed canister further increases battle readiness and provides the forces with available and effective missiles.

Earlier this year, the USMC selected the Hero-120 system for its Organic Precision Fire Mounted (OPF-M) system.