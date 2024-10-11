To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Why the US must enhance training for mariners operating in contested environments

Why the US must enhance training for mariners operating in contested environments

11th October 2024 - 07:33 GMT | by Scott Gourley

Contracted mariners serving on ships like the Ready Reserve Force’s MV Cape Hudson require improved training to operate effectively in contested environments. (Photo: US Navy)

A US DoD report questioned the adequacy of contested environment training for civilian mariners supporting surge sealift missions and called for improved inter-agency coordination to better prepare them for potential conflict zones.

A report by the US DoD’s Inspector General released earlier this year brought into question the adequacy of training provided to civilian personnel who would directly support ‘surge’ sealift missions.

The report, published in July, acknowledged that sealift is how the US transports most of its military equipment overseas. In the majority of scenarios, that movement is conducted by Military Sealift Command (MSC), which operates around 125 civilian-crewed ships that replenish US Navy vessels, conduct specialised missions, strategically preposition combat cargo around the world, and move military equipment and supplies used by deployed forces and coalition partners.

In performing this

