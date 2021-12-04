What next after I/ITSEC 2021? (Opinion)

I/ITSEC 2021: MOSA and STE shape the future of US Army training
Modular open source architecture forms the backbone of PEO STRI programmes.
The return of the I/ITSEC conference to Orlando after a year’s absence due to COVID-19 can be seen as demonstrating the significance of modelling simulation and training (MS&T) to government, the military and industry alike.
That members of Congress, two service chiefs and a substantial number of flag and general officers appeared at the conference and that attendance approached pre-COVID levels indicate this, but there have been significant changes since the previous I/ITSEC event.
Priorities have, inevitably, changed. For example, the US Army has recognised modular open system approach (MOSA) architectures as central to future developments.
While networks are still …
