What next after I/ITSEC 2021? (Opinion)

4th December 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by David Isby in Orlando

I/ITSEC attendance approached pre-COVID levels. (Photo: I/ITSEC)

This year’s I/ITSEC revealed some changed priorities in the military training sector, due not only to COVID-19 but also to the availability of the latest technologies.

The return of the I/ITSEC conference to Orlando after a year’s absence due to COVID-19 can be seen as demonstrating the significance of modelling simulation and training (MS&T) to government, the military and industry alike.

That members of Congress, two service chiefs and a substantial number of flag and general officers appeared at the conference and that attendance approached pre-COVID levels indicate this, but there have been significant changes since the previous I/ITSEC event.

Priorities have, inevitably, changed. For example, the US Army has recognised modular open system approach (MOSA) architectures as central to future developments.

While networks are still …

