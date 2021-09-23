Vertex Aerospace obtains T-45 support contract

A T-45 Goshawk training aircraft of Fixed Wing Training Squadron 22. (Photo: USN)

US Naval Air Systems Command is upgrading several T-45 aircraft.

Vertex Aerospace on 21 September was awarded a $96.47 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command to further improve and upgrade the T-45 Goshawk training aircraft.

The contract allows Vertex to increase logistics and engineering support, extending the support of tools, equipment, direct and indirect material, together with its associated systems, and related support equipment to sustain all flight, test, and evaluation operations for the USN.

Work is expected to be completed in December 2021.

The T-45 Goshawk is a single-engine, fixed-wing jet trainer which is based on the BAE Systems Hawk 60 aircraft. Compared to the latter, the T-45 features a strengthened airframe and undercarriage as well as improved landing gear.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the US inventory comprises 194 examples of the T-45 that will remain in service until 2035.