To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Vertex Aerospace obtains T-45 support contract

23rd September 2021 - 14:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

A T-45 Goshawk training aircraft of Fixed Wing Training Squadron 22. (Photo: USN)

US Naval Air Systems Command is upgrading several T-45 aircraft.

Vertex Aerospace on 21 September was awarded a $96.47 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command to further improve and upgrade the T-45 Goshawk training aircraft.

The contract allows Vertex to increase logistics and engineering support, extending the support of tools, equipment, direct and indirect material, together with its associated systems, and related support equipment to sustain all flight, test, and evaluation operations for the USN.

Work is expected to be completed in December 2021.

The T-45 Goshawk is a single-engine, fixed-wing jet trainer which is based on the BAE Systems Hawk 60 aircraft. Compared to the latter, the T-45 features a strengthened airframe and undercarriage as well as improved landing gear.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the US inventory comprises 194 examples of the T-45 that will remain in service until 2035.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users