USN orders training systems for E-2D AEW&C aircraft

16th August 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Collins Aerospace Simulation and Training Solutions has been awarded a $31.13 million contract modification to deliver training systems for the US Navy’s Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft. 

This modification will result in one E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System III Weapons Systems trainer and one Aircrew Procedures Trainer, including technical data, being delivered. 

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in April 2024. 

Funds amounting to the full contract award were allocated at the time of the modification being issued, and the Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, in Orlando, Florida is the contracting activity for the award. 

