Additional E-2D aircraft for US Navy
Northrop Grumman has received a contract modification to deliver 24 additional E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft to the US Navy, the company announced on 11 April.
The contract, valued at $3.2 billion, also includes an option for nine additional foreign military sales aircraft.
The E-2D is the navy’s carrier-based airborne early warning and control aircraft, which provides expanded battlespace awareness for carrier strike groups. Its advanced radar technology enables the aircraft to work with ship-, air- and land-based combat systems to track and defeat air, ship and cruise missiles at an extended range. The aircraft can also be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
Production of the 24 US Navy aircraft funded by the five-year contract is expected to be complete in 2026.
Northrop Grumman has delivered 37 E-2D aircraft to the US Navy under the current program of record.
