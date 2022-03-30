CNATRA sings a new tune with Project Corsair

The USN Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), RAdm Robert Westendorff on 25 February officially launched Project Corsair, the Naval Aviation Training Next’s (NATN) prototype flight training syllabus for advanced tactical jet pipeline students at NAS Meridian in Mississippi.

Westendorff joined Commodore Training Air Wing 1 (TW-1) Capt Robert Lanane, TW-1 Innovation Project Lead, CDR Michael Saylor, and special guest, Barbara DeBlanc Romero cut a ceremonial ribbon officially dedicating the Project Corsair facility at TW-1.

Project Corsair focuses on fast-jet training in the T-45C Goshawk and follows Projects Avenger and Hellcat for primary and intermediate training on the T-6C. All these programmes have been designed to