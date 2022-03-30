CNATRA sings a new tune with Project Corsair

Kids in a candy store (Opinion)
The experience of shopping for the next great training solution can be overwhelming. While new flashy technologies make an easy sell, it is important to remember their limitations.
The USN Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), RAdm Robert Westendorff on 25 February officially launched Project Corsair, the Naval Aviation Training Next’s (NATN) prototype flight training syllabus for advanced tactical jet pipeline students at NAS Meridian in Mississippi.
Westendorff joined Commodore Training Air Wing 1 (TW-1) Capt Robert Lanane, TW-1 Innovation Project Lead, CDR Michael Saylor, and special guest, Barbara DeBlanc Romero cut a ceremonial ribbon officially dedicating the Project Corsair facility at TW-1.
Project Corsair focuses on fast-jet training in the T-45C Goshawk and follows Projects Avenger and Hellcat for primary and intermediate training on the T-6C. All these programmes have been designed to
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The experience of shopping for the next great training solution can be overwhelming. While new flashy technologies make an easy sell, it is important to remember their limitations.
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
Details have emerged of a significant contract for Saab to provide Kenya with its Gamer laser-based TESS system.
The UK MoD and industry partner Ascent Flight Training are in the process of wrapping up their study into fast-jet pilot training with a more streamlined course expected to be the result.
Danish defence procurement agency DALO orders a suite of live training solutions from Swedish firm Saab.
Rostec has showcased a prototype for its newest maintenance simulator as the war in Ukraine continues.