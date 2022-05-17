USMC cites aggressor training as vital for future success

The bullish nature of the FY2022 Marine Corps Aviation Plan (MCAP) highlights the importance of virtual and live training to improve the operational readiness and capabilities of USMC operations in the future.

On the live side of the equation, the USMC currently has one aggressor squadron operating to service west coast live training requirements. Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 (VMFT 401), a reserve unit based at Yuma, Arizona, operates 12 F-5N and F-5F Tiger II aircraft and these are being replaced by F-5N+ and F-5F+ plus aircraft in the next few months.

The + designation is a result of the