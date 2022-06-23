USAF aims to integrate joint ops principles into military education
The USAF's 705th Training Squadron (TS), Hurlburt Field at Florida recently hosted visitors from the Air University (AU) to review the former Multi-domain Warfare Officer (13O) training programme.
The aim of the visit was to determine the most optimal integration of Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) principles and operational planning instruction into various levels of the USAF’s Professional Military Education (PME) system.
Over the two-day visit, the 705th TS shared 13O Initial Skill Training courseware and the approach that generated officers in JADO planning.
During the visit AU representatives also observed 505th TS instructors providing Air Operations Center Initial Qualification Training (AOCIQ), the 505th Combat Training Squadron providing air component expertise and its AOC replication capabilities and the wing’s advanced programme SMEs who offered insight into incorporating special technical operations content into the JADO Strategist programme at AU.
More from Training
-
UK and Japan to strengthen ties with naval training
As the Royal Navy increases its presence in the Pacific and threats grow across the world, Japan and the UK believe closer cooperation is necessary to promote maritime order.
-
Danish T-17 to receive digital instruments upgrade
The prototype T-17 was equipped with modern digital equipment with the purpose to future-proof the Danish Air Force’s current fleet.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Cubic could fill British Army artillery training gap with Blue Shell
The L-118 light gun simulator allows for a full representation of the real system. In conjunction with new Blue Shell training rounds, it could enhance combined arms training for the British Army.
-
HTX to upgrade USAF B-52 maintenance training
A new immersive learning environment called EMPACT will address the lack of available B-52s and supporting equipment and can help speed up the training of maintenance crews.