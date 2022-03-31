USAF adds DMON capability

The US Air Force continues to expand its Distributed Mission Operations Network (DMON) with the addition of the 100th Combat Air Force (CAF) site and the promise of another 12 sites coming on line this calendar year.

These networked sites are located at USAF bases around the world and allow crews to conduct collective virtual training and exercises.

Prime contractor, Northrop Grumman said that DMON connects ‘dissimilar aircraft simulator platforms, allowing CAF crews to seamlessly interoperate and train together in a high-fidelity, realistic virtual environment’.

A small number of sites provide simulator manufacturer support, but the majority are located at Air Combat Command (ACC) bases and deliver training for aircraft such as the F-35, F-22, F-16 and F-15 fighters, and B-1B and B-52 bombers.

‘We are pioneering integration of 5th and next-generation platforms into joint and common synthetic training environments, paving the way for creation of a digital twin of the battlespace and rehearsal for future Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) operations,’ said Christine Harbison, VP and GM for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman.