USAF adds DMON capability

MASA wins in Nigeria and adds domestic investment
Paris-based MASA has celebrated investment through the French Government's Definvest fund with a significant contract with the Nigerian Land Forces Simulation Centre.
The US Air Force continues to expand its Distributed Mission Operations Network (DMON) with the addition of the 100th Combat Air Force (CAF) site and the promise of another 12 sites coming on line this calendar year.
These networked sites are located at USAF bases around the world and allow crews to conduct collective virtual training and exercises.
Prime contractor, Northrop Grumman said that DMON connects ‘dissimilar aircraft simulator platforms, allowing CAF crews to seamlessly interoperate and train together in a high-fidelity, realistic virtual environment’.
A small number of sites provide simulator manufacturer support, but the majority are located at Air Combat Command (ACC) bases and deliver training for aircraft such as the F-35, F-22, F-16 and F-15 fighters, and B-1B and B-52 bombers.
‘We are pioneering integration of 5th and next-generation platforms into joint and common synthetic training environments, paving the way for creation of a digital twin of the battlespace and rehearsal for future Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) operations,’ said Christine Harbison, VP and GM for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman.
The USN is embarking on the final step of its revolutionary pilot training syllabus with the launch of Project Corsair.
Details have emerged of a significant contract for Saab to provide Kenya with its Gamer laser-based TESS system.
The UK MoD and industry partner Ascent Flight Training are in the process of wrapping up their study into fast-jet pilot training with a more streamlined course expected to be the result.