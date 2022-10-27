US Space Force partners with Johns Hopkins for leadership training
Under the USSF partnership, announced on 26 October, service members and civilians will study at SAIS in Washington DC as part of an in-residence programme leading to a masters degree in International Public Policy. The programme will mix existing SAIS graduate-level courses supplemented by modules aligned with Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) requirements.
The first cohort of students is expected to matriculate in 2023.
Sunil Kumar, provost of Johns Hopkins University, said: 'Participants will benefit immensely from the combined excellence of Hopkins faculty at SAIS, our Whiting School of Engineering and the Applied Physics Laboratory,' referring to STEM learning opportunities available under the partnership.
'Developing Guardians [USSF officers] to compete and prevail in space and cyberspace requires a Guardian-focused professional military education experience,' said Maj Gen Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM). 'The space domain requires a unique education for space-minded professionals; and partnering with Johns Hopkins enables greater capacity to offer new, substantive electives, research opportunities, and increased access to a wider range of commercial sector partnerships.'
STARCOM has been in a period of transition from its origins as a USAF formation and recently published Space Doctrine Publication (SDP) 1-0, Personnel which guidance on developing and sustaining Guardians throughout their service careers.
