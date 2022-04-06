King Stallion moves nearer to IOC

The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter will achieve IOC with the USMC ‘in the next several months’, programme manager Col Jack Perrin said on 5 April during a briefing at the annual Navy League meeting in Washington DC.

He added that operational testing with USMC helicopter squadron VMX-1 is scheduled to be completed later this year.

The first USMC heavy-lift helicopter squadron to reequip, HMH-464 at New River North Carolina, stood up in January 2022 and is operating two CH-53Ks, with two more to come by the end of April.

A decision on starting full-rate production (FRP) is scheduled