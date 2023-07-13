To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy T-45 Goshawk trainers to receive digital head-up display

13th July 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

﻿The T-45 Goshawk is a tandem-seat jet trainer used to train USN and USMC pilots to fly advanced fighter jets. (Photo: US DoD)

Mercury Systems has received a five-year contract worth $83 million from the Naval Air Systems Command to deliver high-definition, digital head-up display (HUD) systems for the T-45 Goshawk training aircraft.

The delivery order was issued under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement.

The USN is the first customer to adopt Mercury’s HUD1080 technology that enables aviators to see flight and weapons data in real time without taking their eyes off the sky.

Under the programme, Mercury expects to deliver nearly 300 HUD systems, with the first $45 million production order awarded in conjunction with this contract.

The new T-45 HUD with an integrated camera is based on Mercury’s low-profile HUD design that minimises pilot discomfort, enhances situational awareness and maximises field-of-view, the company said.

It is also DAL-A certifiable, allowing it to be used for flight and mission tasks, including landing on aircraft carriers.

The T-45 Goshawk is a tandem-seat jet trainer used to train USN and USMC pilots to fly advanced fighter jets, such as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-35 Lightning and EA-18G Growler.

The Shephard News Team

