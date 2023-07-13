US Navy T-45 Goshawk trainers to receive digital head-up display
The delivery order was issued under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement.
The USN is the first customer to adopt Mercury’s HUD1080 technology that enables aviators to see flight and weapons data in real time without taking their eyes off the sky.
Under the programme, Mercury expects to deliver nearly 300 HUD systems, with the first $45 million production order awarded in conjunction with this contract.
The new T-45 HUD with an integrated camera is based on Mercury’s low-profile HUD design that minimises pilot discomfort, enhances situational awareness and maximises field-of-view, the company said.
It is also DAL-A certifiable, allowing it to be used for flight and mission tasks, including landing on aircraft carriers.
The T-45 Goshawk is a tandem-seat jet trainer used to train USN and USMC pilots to fly advanced fighter jets, such as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-35 Lightning and EA-18G Growler.
More from Training
Babcock wins support and training contract for Ukrainian tanks and vehicles
Babcock has secured a £50 million contract from the UK MoD to provide operational support to equipment donated to Ukraine, including training, and management of equipment and supply chains.
Lockheed wins Littoral Combat Ship trainer contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract worth up to $99 million to provide modernisation and technical support for Littoral Combat Ship training devices.
US and Philippines show off strength and bilateral ties in joint exercise
Cope Thunder 23-2, a joint exercise led by Pacific Air Forces, is scheduled to take place between 2 and 21 July.
US Navy’s VAW 125 unit receives first pilot training system
The US Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges Program Office have delivered the first Aircrew Procedures Trainer (APT) device to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan.
Adacel and SkyWarrior win $7m deal for US Army simulators
Adacel and SkyWarrior have been awarded a subcontract by GDIT to replace the US Army's Enhanced Tower Simulator and Aviation Radar Training Simulator as part of the Flight School Training Support Services program.