UK Subs agency renews strategic agreement with QinetiQ

The ten-year contract also includes a five-year extension provision, ensuring a seamless transition from a previous 15-year agreement.

The MSCA delivers sovereign capabilities contributing to the UK’s ability to design, build and operate the UK RN’s surface and subsurface fleet, including the continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD).

QinetiQ UK Defence chief executive Nic Anderson said: ‘The award of the MSCA contract demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the Ministry of Defence and the Submarine Delivery Agency in working with QinetiQ to deliver and assure critical maritime capability to the UK.’

Related Articles

UAVs present a step-change in maritime aviation, QinetiQ says

Australia’s pathway to AUKUS submarines is attended by risk

QinetiQ to design on-shore simulator for Royal Navy

The contract provides for independent design, test, evaluation and assurance services across hydromechanics, stealth, signatures, structures and life support.

SDA CEO Chris Gardner said the strategic relationship with QinetiQ secured essential MSCA capabilities for the agency and was good news for the RN’s submarine programme.

Work on the contract is delivered from facilities across the UK in Gosport, Rosyth, Chichester and Farnborough.

RN Director Submarines, RAdm Simon Asquith, said: ‘The MSCA is an essential cornerstone of some critical aspects of Royal Navy capability.

‘These capabilities will help to ensure that the UK can continue to design, build, and operate world beating submarines, both now and into the future.’