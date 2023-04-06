UK Subs agency renews strategic agreement with QinetiQ
The ten-year contract also includes a five-year extension provision, ensuring a seamless transition from a previous 15-year agreement.
The MSCA delivers sovereign capabilities contributing to the UK’s ability to design, build and operate the UK RN’s surface and subsurface fleet, including the continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD).
QinetiQ UK Defence chief executive Nic Anderson said: ‘The award of the MSCA contract demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the Ministry of Defence and the Submarine Delivery Agency in working with QinetiQ to deliver and assure critical maritime capability to the UK.’
The contract provides for independent design, test, evaluation and assurance services across hydromechanics, stealth, signatures, structures and life support.
SDA CEO Chris Gardner said the strategic relationship with QinetiQ secured essential MSCA capabilities for the agency and was good news for the RN’s submarine programme.
Work on the contract is delivered from facilities across the UK in Gosport, Rosyth, Chichester and Farnborough.
RN Director Submarines, RAdm Simon Asquith, said: ‘The MSCA is an essential cornerstone of some critical aspects of Royal Navy capability.
‘These capabilities will help to ensure that the UK can continue to design, build, and operate world beating submarines, both now and into the future.’
BAE cuts steel on fourth Type 26, makes headway on new shipbuilding hall
BAE Systems has cut steel on the UK’s fourth Type 26 frigate HMS Birmingham and made progress on the site of its future shipbuilding hall, filling in a former wet basin.
Finns to begin building new corvettes this year
After problems in the design phase, Finland is set to start production of a new fleet of four new Pohjanmaa-class ships later this year.
Belgium and Netherlands go Dutch on four billion Euro bill for new frigates
Belgium and the Netherlands have agreed on plans to procure four new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates under the ASWF project.
Indian Navy orders two new warship classes from local shipbuilders
Seventeen new ships, made up of offshore patrol vessels and missile vessels, are on the way for the Indian Navy.
US commissions latest Littoral Combat Ship, as Austal execs face fraud charges
On April 1, the USN commissioned the latest Austal USA-built Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), shortly after a federal grand jury indictment charging three Alabama men with orchestrating an accounting fraud scheme at the shipbuilder.
US Navy orders new San Antonio LPD as class's future remains uncertain
The USN has awarded HII a $1.3 billion contract for the detail design and construction of the third Flight II San Antonio-class LPD, LPD-32, while question marks loom over the future of the class.