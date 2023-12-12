To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army to increase soldiers' AI use with new app

12th December 2023 - 14:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Game-If-AI uses concepts adapted from the army and USC’s learning programmes. (Photo: US Army)

Game-If-AI uses artificial intelligence and gamification techniques to train skills and competencies to build, interact with or manage systems.

The US Army has partnered with the USC Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) to develop an app to teach soldiers how to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Named Game-If-AI, the solution has been designed to prepare personnel deployed in technical and non-technical areas.

The app uses AI and gamification techniques to train skills and competencies to build, interact with or manage AI systems by utilising concepts adapted from the army and USC’s learning programmes.

Aaron Shiel, software engineer in the learning sciences team within the ICT, claimed: ‘The questions that [the US Army] tried to answer were: how can we improve education using

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us