US Army to increase soldiers' AI use with new app
The US Army has partnered with the USC Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) to develop an app to teach soldiers how to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Named Game-If-AI, the solution has been designed to prepare personnel deployed in technical and non-technical areas.
The app uses AI and gamification techniques to train skills and competencies to build, interact with or manage AI systems by utilising concepts adapted from the army and USC’s learning programmes.
Aaron Shiel, software engineer in the learning sciences team within the ICT, claimed: ‘The questions that [the US Army] tried to answer were: how can we improve education using
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Australia dives deep with $2 billion AUKUS submarine training investment
The US has given the green light to a potential contract with Australia aimed at bolstering the AUKUS trilateral agreement by enhancing Royal Australian Navy training.
-
An inter-connected and cyber-resilient enterprise system
Modernizing training with fair-fight commonality at the highest fidelity for enhanced mission rehearsal.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: VirTra debuts integration of VBS4 into its simulators
VirTra has unveiled the integration of VBS4 and BlueIG into its simulator systems with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of its technology for military training.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: CymSTAR introduces CymLITE Series Deployable Air Refueling Trainer
The company has also used its platform at I/ITSEC 2023 to announce a new partnership with the Switzerland-based firm EDMS.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: Guardiaris unveils the new generation of its Small Arms Mobile Trainer
SAMT, a laserless, plug-and-play mobile system, can incorporate small arms, anti-tank weapons, military vehicles and remote weapon stations.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: CAE unveils US Air Force digital F-16 cockpit
For the first time CAE exhibited a digital F-16 cockpit integrated with the Simulators Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) marking a major step forward in training equipment virtualisation.