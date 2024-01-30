US Air Force seeks night vision goggle training for KC-46A Pegasus crew

The US Air Force (USAF) has begun conducting industry surveys to identify potential companies capable of developing and providing Night Vision Goggle (NVG) training for the KC-46A Pegasus Aircrew Training System (ATS) at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Scheduled this January through 2026, the initiative was outlined in a request for information issued by the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

The primary objective of the Air Force Materiel Command's market research was to assess contractors' capabilities to deliver the necessary NVG training course development, operations and sustainment of course material for the KC-46A ATS at Altus.

The existing contract for ATS was awarded to Flight Safety Services Corp in 2013 under a 13-year fixed-price incentive, encompassing US$78 million for engineering and manufacturing development.

Flight Safety Services Corp has since become part of FSI Defense, a company within the FlightSafety International umbrella, owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

The USAF currently operates 76 Boeing KC-46A tankers.