Ukrainian soldiers finalise AS90 Howitzer training in UK
A second batch of Ukrainian soldiers has recently completed AS90 155mm self-propelled howitzer training in the UK.
The three-week programme concluded with a live-fire demonstration in southern England.
Led by the British Army’s Royal School of Artillery, the AS90 training was launched as part of a long-term commitment to support Ukrainian forces in their ongoing conflict against Russia.
The British Army said the howitzer training was developed to prepare AS90 operators for Ukraine as quickly as possible.
The practice included only the ‘most vital skills’ instead of the more extended AS90 training that British soldiers would go through.
‘These soldiers are not recruits, however, the range of military experience varies from just a few months to decades, and we have had to tailor the training accordingly,’ the school's chief instructor Lt Col Ed Botterill noted in a statement.
‘We have delivered a much-compressed training package in which we have taught them how to use, fire and maintain the AS90.’
The completion of the howitzer training course comes only a few weeks after Ukrainian soldiers successfully concluded training on the Challenger 2 tanks in the UK.
More from Training
-
General Dynamics to work on $1.7 billion US flight programme
General Dynamics has been awarded a $1.7 billion contract to provide flight school training support to the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence using advanced simulation technology.
-
Space and cyber wargame brings 350 experts together
The Schriever Wargame 2023 explored critical space and cyberspace issues within a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of conflict.
-
Israeli F-35s to fly during US Red Flag drill for the first time
The Israeli Air Force participated in the latest Red Flag exercise with its F-35I Adir at Nellis AFB for high-end warfighting training.
-
Boeing and CAE partner to enhance P-8A Poseidon training solutions in Canada, Germany and Norway
Boeing and CAE are partnering to improve mission readiness for defence customers operating the P-8 Poseidon, providing cost-effective training solutions.
-
General Atomics helps train Marines for MQ-9A Reaper as service struggles to meet UAV operator requirements
General Atomics is conducting high-level training exercises with the US Marine Corps using its MQ-9A Reaper as the service experiences training problems under arrangements that could lead to a potential long-term partnership.