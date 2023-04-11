To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Ukrainian soldiers finalise AS90 Howitzer training in UK

Ukrainian soldiers finalise AS90 Howitzer training in UK

11th April 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The British Army said the howitzer training was developed to prepare AS90 operators for Ukraine as quickly as possible. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The British Army has ensured Ukrainian personnel are equipped with the essential skills to operate the self-propelled howitzers as quickly as possible.

A second batch of Ukrainian soldiers has recently completed AS90 155mm self-propelled howitzer training in the UK.

The three-week programme concluded with a live-fire demonstration in southern England.

Led by the British Army’s Royal School of Artillery, the AS90 training was launched as part of a long-term commitment to support Ukrainian forces in their ongoing conflict against Russia.

The British Army said the howitzer training was developed to prepare AS90 operators for Ukraine as quickly as possible.

The practice included only the ‘most vital skills’ instead of the more extended AS90 training that British soldiers would go through.

‘These soldiers are not recruits, however, the range of military experience varies from just a few months to decades, and we have had to tailor the training accordingly,’ the school's chief instructor Lt Col Ed Botterill noted in a statement.

‘We have delivered a much-compressed training package in which we have taught them how to use, fire and maintain the AS90.’

The completion of the howitzer training course comes only a few weeks after Ukrainian soldiers successfully concluded training on the Challenger 2 tanks in the UK.

