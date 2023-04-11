Ukrainian soldiers finalise AS90 Howitzer training in UK

A second batch of Ukrainian soldiers has recently completed AS90 155mm self-propelled howitzer training in the UK.

The three-week programme concluded with a live-fire demonstration in southern England.

Led by the British Army’s Royal School of Artillery, the AS90 training was launched as part of a long-term commitment to support Ukrainian forces in their ongoing conflict against Russia.

The British Army said the howitzer training was developed to prepare AS90 operators for Ukraine as quickly as possible.

The practice included only the ‘most vital skills’ instead of the more extended AS90 training that British soldiers would go through.

‘These soldiers are not recruits, however, the range of military experience varies from just a few months to decades, and we have had to tailor the training accordingly,’ the school's chief instructor Lt Col Ed Botterill noted in a statement.

‘We have delivered a much-compressed training package in which we have taught them how to use, fire and maintain the AS90.’

The completion of the howitzer training course comes only a few weeks after Ukrainian soldiers successfully concluded training on the Challenger 2 tanks in the UK.