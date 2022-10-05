UK to deploy virtual elements in Exercise Joint Warrior

Exercise Joint Warrior, the UK’s largest 12-day military exercise that hosts 11,000 personnel has begun.

Joint Warrior, running from 1 October, led by the RN will test NATO land, sea and air forces from Cape Wrath and the Hebrides to the North Sea and Channel.

More than 20 ships, a few submarines, led by seven RN warships, including destroyer HMS Diamond, three frigates (Kent, Northumberland and Somerset) and a couple of Royal Fleet Auxiliary tankers are participating.

Under the C2 of Commander, Task Force 65, NAEUR ships USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USNS William