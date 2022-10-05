To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK to deploy virtual elements in Exercise Joint Warrior

5th October 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Vessels from the US Poland, Demark, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, France and Latvia will be also joining Joint Warrior. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

Exercise Joint Warrior, Europe's largest military exercise, will see the deployment of various naval, aerial and virtual assets to test NATO allies' preparedness and responsiveness.

Exercise Joint Warrior, the UK’s largest 12-day military exercise that hosts 11,000 personnel has begun.  

Joint Warrior, running from 1 October, led by the RN will test NATO land, sea and air forces from Cape Wrath and the Hebrides to the North Sea and Channel.

More than 20 ships, a few submarines, led by seven RN warships, including destroyer HMS Diamond, three frigates (Kent, Northumberland and Somerset) and a couple of Royal Fleet Auxiliary tankers are participating.

Under the C2 of Commander, Task Force 65, NAEUR ships USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USNS William

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

